Warm and muggy conditions return this week

Temperatures and dew points will continue to rise through the rest of the week. High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Dew points will also bump into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heat index values could reach into the lower 90s in some areas Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday into Saturday which should drop temperatures and dew points through the weekend. Notice dew points drop into the 50s on Sunday.

Scattered and isolated storms are still likely Friday into Saturday. Showers and storms are expected to develop along a cold front moving across the upper Midwest late Friday. The exact timing for rain Friday is still unknown at this time but it's trending late Friday into Saturday. We'll see another chance of isolated showers and storms late Sunday into Monday.

Overnight lows will continue to be warm through Friday night staying in the middle and upper 60s. Rain chances remain Friday into Saturday and Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are still expected to be isolated to scattered at best. Highs early next week will be in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nick