City of Rochester showcases future zoning plans, gains public feedback

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With its recent growth in population size, Rochester's old zoning ordinances are becoming outdated. The city is pivoting to a new initiative, titled the Unified Development Code.

"Things such as lot sizes, building heights, lighting standards, parking standards, all those sorts of things is what we're here talking about tonight," said Ryan Yetzer, Rochester's deputy director of community development.

"Right now, we have a land development manual, and it's really ordinances on what you can and cannot do, depending on your zoning. We also have a short preservation notice somewhere else. And then we have sort of, how other planned unit developments work. We're trying to bring all of those together and put it into like, a zoning, which is kind of like ordinances, that are much more easy to consume and have you understand what can and cannot happen both on my land, but also, the property near me," said City Councilmember Patrick Keane.

Wednesday night, and throughout this week, the goal of these presentations are to receive more public comment on what proposals are supported and which are not.

"We're here to hear what they think about that, are they in support of that type of change? Or does that give them cause for concern?" said Yetzer.

Some of these new ordinances may need residents to adjust.

"How to step down from a commercial area into a residential area. Where are zones for industrial, and how do we buffer from one zone to another," said Keane.

However, Yetzer said not to expect drastic changes.

"I don't know that you'll see a major difference in development process for you specifically, but certainly as the city continues to grow, as properties within the city of Rochester redevelop, I think you'll see the effects of this type of ordinance," said Yetzer.

The city will give this same presentation on Thursday in Silver Lake Park, and again on Friday in Watson Field.