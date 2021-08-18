DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources policy board says a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board. Prehn has refused to step down, arguing he can remain in place until the state Senate confirms Naas. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking an order forcing Prehn out. Prehn said Wednesday that the Evers administration has an agenda and sees him as a roadblock.