EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

The Biden administration is banning use on food crops of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide that environmentalists say poses risks to children and farm workers. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the move Wednesday. A federal appeals court ordered the government in April to quickly determine whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited. It has been linked to potential brain damage in children. It’s used on numerous crops, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli and cauliflower. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the move is “an overdue step to protect public health.”