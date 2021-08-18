EU urged to help Afghan conflict refugees stay in the region

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is urging European Union countries to help people displaced by conflict in Afghanistan to stay close to their homes or within the region. Johansson says the EU must act quickly. She says Europe “should not wait until people stand at our external border.” Johansson says Afghanistan is not a safe place to deport people to. Her remarks Wednesday came after Austria suggested at a meeting of EU interior ministers that “deportation centers” be set up in the countries around Afghanistan. According to some EU estimates, around 570,000 Afghans have applied for asylum in Europe since 2015. Asylum applications have risen sharply in recent months.