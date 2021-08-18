Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen’s killing

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial. District Court Judge William Domingo says there’s no probable cause that the officers committed the crimes they were accused of. He says 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap led the officers on a high-speed chase immediately before the April 5 shooting, refusing commands to stop. He said the incident only ended after -Sykap was shot and the car fell into a canal. Honolulu prosecutors filed charges against the officers after a grand jury declined to indict them.