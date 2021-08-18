Local bus company in need of school bus drivers amid national shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With a new school year, comes a nationwide school bus driver shortage and it's affecting a bus company in Rochester.

The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) stated that it expects to see issues with providing consistent service throughout the 2021-2022 school year, citing that enhanced unemployment benefits is one cause for the worker shortage.

First Student Inc. in Rochester has 180 school bus fleet and transports more than 13,000 students in the Rochester area every year.

Rochester First Student Location Manager Jon Goetz said they are always looking for drivers, but the last couple years has been especially difficult. He said it seems like people just don't want to work anymore. He said they have hired six drivers so far, but are in need of at least 11 more.

"We always look to hire 10-12 drivers," Goetz said. "This year in particular and the last couple years have been more challenging to get school bus drivers. School bus driving is a part time job, but, it's a very rewarding job at the same time. A lot of people don't realize that. Driving a school bus is very similar to driving your car and a lot of people don't realize that either."

No experience is needed to be a bus driver for First Student. They offer on-the-job training for a CDL license.

Starting pay is around $20 per hour. Goetz said people with children can bring them along on their routes so they don't need to pay for childcare.

Goetz said he isn't in panic mode, despite the need for drivers. He said their mechanics and office personnel all have their CDL licenses and can pitch in and drive if needed.

To learn more about becoming a school bus driver, visit First Student Inc.'s website.