Local health officials recommend booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that COVID-19 booster shots will likely be needed in the future to continue protection against the virus.

Based on information from the C.D.C., boosters should become available starting the week of Sept. 20 and can begin getting administered eight months after receiving the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The recommendation comes from the C.D.C.'s research that protection against COVID-19 infection decreases over time, and the addition of boosters will extend that time of protection.

Dr. Melanie Swift, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Allocation Program, said the booster's primary goal isn't to achieve immunity.

"A booster is not given to achieve immunity in the first place, but to remind your immune system so that it can boost its immunity," she said.

Swift said vaccination will not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but will also help against the development of strains like the delta variant.

The doctor said just like the initial vaccine, the booster will help reduce the symptoms related to COVID-19 on the chance a vaccinated individual contracts the virus.

"We have seen people with breakthrough infections become severely ill and in the hospital when we looked at that within our own hospitalized population," she said. "Had they not been vaccinated, we expect they would have had an even worse course. They still would have gotten COVID, and they would have been in the ICU or dead because of it."

More information is expected at a later date regarding boosters for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.