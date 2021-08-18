Minnesota issues plan to treat water marred by 3M chemicals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution control and natural resources officials have released a $700 million plan to improve the drinking water for 14 Twin Cities communities whose groundwater was contaminated due to decades-long chemical disposal by 3M Co. The long-term plan aims to build or improve six water treatment plants and treat 33 municipal wells. It will also connect nearly 300 homes to municipal water systems and provide home filtration systems to residents with private wells. The state of Minnesota settled with 3M in 2018 for $850 million for damages to the state’s natural resources.