Minnesota State Fair recommends facemasks, asks attendees to “do the right thing”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair released health guidelines Wednesday morning for people who are planning to attend the State Fair in the upcoming weeks.

Minnesota State Fair officials ask that those who attend are willing to follow health guidelines not because it is mandated but because it is the right thing to do.

Fair fans are also asked to consider taking other mitigation steps like attending on a weekday instead of a weekend to avoid larger crowds.

Health guidelines for the fair include the following:

Make an informed decision about attending the fair and consider your health situation and how you can keep yourself and other safe.

Get vaccinated.

Wear a face covering indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, outdoors in crowded settings and at some independent vendor booths where they require everyone at their booth to wear a mask.

Wear a face covering if you take a bus to the fair.

Consider attending on a weekday rather than a weekend and use the new "Gopher Gauge" on the Minnesota State Fair website that will tell people when the fairgrounds are more or less busy.

Social distance when you can and wear a mask when you can't.

Use hand sanitizer and wash hands frequently.

Get tested after you visit.

Most of all, respect your fellow fair fans.

The State Fair acknowledges that no event can be completely risk free and they are counting on attendees to do their part in having a safe event.

The full health guidance page can be found here.