Nominee would be 1st Native American to head national parks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Oregon resident and tribal citizen Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III to head the National Park Service. If confirmed by the Senate, Sams would be the first Native American to hold the position. Sams is Cayuse and Walla Walla and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. White House officials said Wednesday that he has worked in state and tribal governments and the nonprofit natural resource and conservation management fields for over 25 years. Sams is currently a member of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, a role appointed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. He previously held several positions with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.