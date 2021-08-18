Old Navy integrates its plus-size women’s business

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap’s low-price division Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women. It’s a demographic that many analysts say has been underserved. Starting Friday, Old Navy will be offering every one of its women’s styles in all sizes with no price difference. That means sizes 0-28 in stores and up to size 30 online. The 1,200-store chain will also be displaying its large sizes together with the standard sizes on the floor. Old Navy joins Target, Nordstrom and others, which over the past few years have been adding more plus size offerings and integrating them next to standard sizes.