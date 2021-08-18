Olmsted County Public Health discusses plan for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn, (KTTC) -- New details and guidance regarding COVID-19 continues to come out every day. Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs says the county is working as fast as possible to lay out a plan.

Olmsted County health officials believe a COVID-19 booster shot is the most effective tool in providing additional protection against the virus.

"It looks like helping the immune system remember this virus and attack it strongly is one of those tools we can use to help reduce transmission and reduce risk for the community," stated Briggs.

The CDC is recommending the booster shot to be given 8 months after an individual’s second dose.

"Here in Olmsted County we've been talking about the potential of this for a while so we do have an ability to deliver a lot of shots very quickly to people. We'll continue our talks with Mayo and OMC and local pharmacies to look at how we can most easily make additional doses available as they come up on their 8 months," Briggs said.

In Olmsted County the plan as of right now is to start giving out boosters the week of September 20th. It has not yet been decided on where individuals can receive this third shot.

"I think considering we started vaccinating people near the end of December in Olmsted County, some of the people that are working at or living in assisted living centers will be the first to come up and then healthcare workers," Briggs said.

Those in the community, as expected, have mixed feelings. Some are all for the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

"I'm game let's go. I don't really want to get COVID and I don't really want to have to go through that if I don't have to. So, give me that third shot. Make sure I'm in line where I should be so I don't have any health issues that makes me that I can get it sooner than anyone else, but I will definitely get it when it's my turn," stated community member Venessa Mandelcow.

"I actually just lost my grandpa this weekend to COVID-19 and I think it's really important that we take care of each other and do what we can," said another community member, Aaron Bentley.

Others in the community are confused as to whether or not they should get the booster shot.

"I have an autoimmune disease that I'm kindly worried about. I've had two or three different doctors tell me different things to do. One say take it, another one say not to take it, and I've been kindly hesitant. I don't know what to do," stated Mayo Clinic patient Tommy Waldrop.

"If it actually works, I don't know. I don't know that," said community member Russell Speer.

