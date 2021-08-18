Pine Island Football Full of Potential for 2021

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) - The Pine Island Panthers are full of potential for the '21 season. The Panthers return several starters from last year's team that made it to the Section 1AAA Championship.

Pine Island returns one of the best running backs in the area, Jarod White. The rising senior was an Athlete of the Week last fall, and became a state champion pole vaulter this spring.

The Panthers also return good players at other positions. This year, PI has a few starting linemen back, their quarterback back, as well as their top wide receiver.

All of those returning starters has the Panthers optimistic about the season. Head Coach John Stapleton is ready to build off last season's success.

"This could be a pretty good team," Stapleton said. "I think we might take some people by surprise, but we've got to come together. We have to stay healthy and that our experience continues to get better, but if we do that, we like our chances."

"Me and the guys are feeling really good," White said. "We have a lot of people coming back, and we should be just as good as last year, if not better I think. We have more experience, more power, strength, and I think we could do great things."