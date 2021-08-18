RPS parent chooses online learning because of school mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester School Board (RPS) voted to require masks for all students and staff during Tuesday's meeting.

That decision has some parents rethinking the in-person model.

Karin Charron is a mother who homeschools an elementary student and two middle schoolers. She has a daughter who is entering her junior year through RPS but is opting for the online learning model.

"Because I didn't want her to wear a mask all day," she said.

She said her daughter continued distance at the end of last school year when kids were allowed back in person. But once the mask policy for the upcoming school year was decided, she wanted to continue with the online model.

"Ideally she would want to go back in person and be with peers but I had concerns about masking all day for that amount of time. And thinking that the connections that you're getting are still going to be limited because you can't see everybody's face entirely."

Charron sat through the board meeting that decided the mask requirement.

"It was sad," she said. "When you listen to people some of them have different perspectives. I've talked with other friends and family that have had problems with masking. And they're kids did suffer physical, mental, emotional, social."

She is also concerned about how the mask guidelines could impact learning for early learners.

"The young kids are the ones that are doing that early learning. And need some of that facial recognition and learning some of those social cues. So I still think it will be harmful for them," Charron said.

RPS Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel has said COVID precautions could change throughout the year, and it's something Charron looks forward to.

"If they change their policies. Yeah. Come the second semester we could get out of the full online curriculum and move back to in-person. I would definitely consider that," she said.

RPS online school allows students to attend in-person classes for certain tests, field trips or other hands-on activities. Charron said she would need to talk to her daughter about those options.

"I want her to have a normal high school experience. Kind of like what I experienced, where you have friends talking at the lunch table, and you can go to pep rallies and football games and have prom. All of those memories are special," she said.

She also said she believes in her daughter having social interaction and understands that her daughter may have to wear a mask for a limited amount of time to hang out with friends.

"It was better to have that socializing with friends, even though she couldn't see everybody's face for part of that time. Just to be able to say, 'hey I'm hanging out with you.' And I made compromises for that because it was a limited amount of time," Charron said.

The 2021-2022 school year is the first time RPS will be offering an online school option. Classes begin on Aug. 30.

