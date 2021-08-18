Some Rochester businesses comply with mayor’s mask order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 'mask required' signs are back up in Rochester but not at all businesses. If you walked into Walmart, Target or other chain stores in Rochester Wednesday you didn't see the 'required' sign.

Mayor Norton's mask order runs until 10:15 a.m. Friday, August 20. Her goal is to protect children and medically vulnerable people.

There is no enforcement. It's up to businesses to make the call.

"The nice thing about our mall is today [Tuesday] the mall said they would make masks mandatory in the Galleria, but they did allow businesses to make their own decisions," Henry Clarin of Chester's Kitchen and Bar said.

Clarin's the general manager of Chester's. He says right now there is no mask requirement for customers at his location, but he also said Chester's is currently closed for a remodel.

Chester's Kitchen and Bar is located at Galleria at University Square.

Travis Yager is in the same boat. His staff at Chocolaterie Stam is wearing masks. He is not requiring it for customers, but he says most who walk in his door are already masked.

"We are all masked. We were looking to do it anyway. Since we heard there was an increased risk. Some of us were already doing it, I wasn't, but now I am," Yager said.

Many businesses we walked into in downtown Rochester Tuesday were not requiring masks, and the owners or managers were not willing to speak to us on camera.

The mask requirement will be in effect until 10:15 a.m. Friday unless the City Council extends it. Rochester City Council will meet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to make a decision.