St. Charles Public Library celebrates summer reading program

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was a fun day in the sun for some at the St. Charles Public Library, where kids enjoyed a water fight.

The event was to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program, which encourages kids to read books outside of school.

A variety of organizations participated in the water fight, including the St, Charles Police Department and Fire Department.

Library Director Jill Veerkamp explained the importance of encouraging kids to read.

"Basically it's just to continue engaging their minds over the course of the summer so they are not going back in the classroom not really having read over the summer," said Veerkamp. "It's just keeping them engaged. Keeping those reading skills up is really important."

Veerkamp said the children of St. Charles read more than 9,000 books this summer. This is the second year the library has held a water fight event.