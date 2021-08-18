The Landing MN selected as finalist for Grant Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester non-profit has been selected as a finalist for a 25 thousand dollar grant.

The Landing MN is a day facility for those experiencing homelessness, located at the Silver Lake Fire Station. Earlie in August, the Rochester City Council approved extending the facility's agreement to be at the location.

It is now asking for the public's help to win a $25,000 grant. Voting for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program began August 18 and ends on the 27. The Landing is one of 200 finalists. The top 40 organizations will receive the $25,000 each.

For the Landing, that money will go to transportation.

"This will be huge for those who are experiencing homelessness. The cause we have written the grant for is to provide transportation for those experiencing homelessness; to get them from the day center to the overnight shelter. Which can be about a mile walk each direction. So, to give them reliable transportation and not have to walk in bad weather, that's huge for those folks. " Said The Landing Co-found Holly Fifield.

Winners will be announced on September 29th.