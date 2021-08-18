UK’s Johnson to update lawmakers over crisis in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to update lawmakers about the evacuation of British nationals and local allies from Afghanistan and the steps the government is taking to help Afghan citizens facing the return of the Taliban. Johnson on Wednesday planned to flesh out details of a new settlement program that would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the coming years. Like U.S. President Joe Biden, Johnson has faced widespread criticism over the sudden turn of events in Afghanistan, which has seen the Taliban return to power two decades after they were driven out following the 9/11 attacks