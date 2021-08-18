Warm and muggy Thursday; Storms possible late Friday

Warm and humid conditions will continue Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s with partly sunny skies on both days. Dew points will sit steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heat index values could reach near 88-92° during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Notice the drop in temperatures and dew points Friday into Saturday, a cold front will move across the area sparking showers and thunderstorms late Friday.

The risk is there for isolated strong to severe storms late Friday evening. Current trends have the cold front stalling a bit west of I-35 which would bring the line of storms east of I-35 after 10 p.m. If this plays out to be true, I do think the severe threat would be lower for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We'll keep an eye on this over the next 24-36 hours. Stay up-to-date with the forecast here on our website and with our Weather Authority Mobile App.

Friday into Saturday is our main chance of rainfall through the next week. We'll see isolated chances Monday and again on Wednesday.

Our humidity levels will drop after the cold front moves through for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies this weekend. Temperatures return to the middle and lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Nick