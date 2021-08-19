15th annual Tee It Up for the Troops sees strong turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 15th Annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf outing saw a large turnout at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester Thursday.

The event is one of more than 50 across the United States.

The organization strives to raise funds to support veterans and their families with things like housing while they receive medical care, paying for family vacations when their veteran comes back from serving, care packages and physical therapy for veterans who have lost limbs.

The event kicked off with Navy Seals jumping out of an airplane and parachuting onto the golf greens.

Southeastern Minnesota Gold Star families were honored in the opening ceremony, along with seven WWII veterans. The youngest was 94.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Kenn Roehl said it's important for younger generations to learn about WWII and the men and women who served, along with more recent war veterans.

"The fact that this is our country and we here locally are honoring these veterans, really makes a difference to them," he said. "It's like their eyes get opened and say, golly, I did not know this happened."

Tee It Up for the Troops President and Executive Director Tim Wegscheid said Rochester's patriotic display is one of the more remarkable out of all of the their events, as he referenced the nearly 2,000 flags that volunteers put around the golf course.

"It's obvious Rochester truly loves and supports veterans, it's amazing," he said.

The festivities continue into Thursday evening complete with a dinner and raffle drawings.