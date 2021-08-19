Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. Mohammad Khalid Wardak and his family were airlifted Wednesday to safety in an undisclosed location. The officer had been in hiding with his wife and four children in Kabul, moving from place to place and unable to get inside the airport where the Taliban controlled the entrances. He was well-known because of his position as police chief in eastern Afghanistan’s Helmand Province and from television appearances, including one in which he challenged the Taliban to a fight.