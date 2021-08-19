BACK TO SCHOOL: How Iowa districts are handling ban on mask mandates

IOWA (KTTC) -- As mask mandate debates explode across the nation, the decision is out of Iowa schools district's hands. Gov. Kim Reynolds banned mask mandates from school districts in May.

"It's really pretty simple for us," Superintendent for Central Springs Community School District and Forest City Community School District Darwin Lehmann said. "Masks will not be required. They will be optional."

Iowa students will be back in the classroom Monday. But despite CDC recommendations, no one will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings.

"There will be no requiring of masks in our buildings," Mason City Community Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg said. "We highly encourage people to wear masks. Including those who haven't gotten vaccinated, particularly people 12 and under."

While masks can't be mandated, other protocols can; like extra cleaning mitigations. Both Lehmann and Versteeg say they'll take mitigation strategies they learned during last school year into the classroom next week.

"We're leaving in place nearly everything we did last year," he said.

"We're doing everything within our control to provide a safe environment for students and staff," Lehmann said.

However, if there is a COVID outbreak of some sort, Iowa schools may not be able to default to distance or virtual learning.

"I don't think that option is on the table, with the communication we've had ongoing. But, that's where you work with your local public health," Lehmann said.

While distance learning may be out, schools can be shut down by the Iowa Department of Public Health if it reaches a 10 percent illness threshold.

"We are hoping the state would give us some flexibility in the short term, if we had half of our students out sick. But, at this time, we don't have a plan," Versteeg said.

Even with unknowns, district administrators feel confident in what's ahead.

"We feel like we can handle whatever comes our way on Monday," Versteeg said.

"We are excited," Lehmann said. "Let's get the kids here. That's our business and let's get started and roll."

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said some states, like Iowa, were "setting a dangerous tone" by "trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school."

Gov. Reynolds responded to the President's claims in a statement to KTTC. It reads: "We have a crisis at the border, a disaster in Afghanistan, and inflations is soaring. President Biden is failing on each of these issues, yet he is now launching an attack against governors like myself for trusting our people to decide what's best for them. The President's priorities are misplaced. I have had enough, and I know Iowans have too."

Iowa Democrats met virtually Thursday, calling on the governor to accept the $95 million in federal funding to increase COVID testing in schools, to return to daily reporting of COVID cases and hospitalizations and lastly, allow schools to follow the latest CDC guidelines, including masking and contact tracing.