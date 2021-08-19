Blues Traveler band in tour bus accident on way to Rochester

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Blues Traveler, an American Rock band from , were involved in a bus accident Thursday morning when they were traveling to Rochester, Minnesota for a concert on Friday night.

The Blues Traveler Facebook page says their bus went off the road and crossed the median.

The crash left them trapped inside the bus before law enforcement and first responders freed them from the bus.

The band and crew sustained minor injuries and have been treated at a local hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

Blues Traveler are thanking the Winona Police Department and rescue crew for their help in getting them off the highway safely.

The band are on tour in support of their new album and will perform as scheduled at Mayo Civic Park in Rochester on Friday.