Booming Colo. town asks, ‘Where will water come from?’

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — The northern Colorado city of Greeley is in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. But that growth may not be sustainable as the city encounters a problem common in the drought-ravaged West: There may not be enough water to meet future needs. City officials believe they’ve come up with an innovative solution, approving a deal to acquire an underground aquifer with enough water to meet the city’s needs for generations. And it offers storage opportunities for dry years. One city official says, “Greeley is trading future revenue for water supplies today.” But opponents call the deal a giveaway and worry about environmental concerns.