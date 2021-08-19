BREAKING: Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

EDINA, Minn. (KTTC) -- At Thursday's Executive Committee meeting, Chair of the Minnesota Republican Party Jennifer Carnahan officially stepped down.

After that, a vote took place about a severance package for Carnahan.

The original proposal was for eight months pay or about $100,000.

However, the council then voted on three months severance pay.

The vote was tied seven to seven until Carnahan herself broke the tie to give herself the pay.

The committee now has 45 days to call a meeting to name a new chair.