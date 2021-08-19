BREAKING: Rochester City Council votes down mayor’s mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A special meeting was called Thursday afternoon for city council to discuss whether or not to extend Mayor Kim Norton's declaration of local emergency.

The emergency declaration lasted three days and in order to be extended, the council needed to vote on the topic.

After hours of discussion and hearing from the public, the council opted not to extend the emergency which will come to an end.

The final vote was 5 to 2.

Had the council passed the emergency, it would have been extended through October 18 which would have made Rochester the first city in the state to require masking in indoor settings beyond government buildings.

The intent from Norton was to protect children and those medically vulnerable in indoor settings.

Olmsted County is currently 82% fully vaccinated for those eligible and 86% have received at least one dose. The county reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and had one death with the individual between 75-79 years old.