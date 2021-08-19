CHIEF ENGINEER – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC has a rare opportunity for a motivated individual with broadcast engineering experience to join our management team as Chief Engineer.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Repair and troubleshoot technical equipment and systems • Responsible for station Engineering budget and project budgets • Able to work with other Department Heads well in planning and executing station projects • Integration, maintenance and operation of new and existing equipment including towers, transmitters, microwave and satellite gear and tenant installations • Manage all engineering aspects of the technical facility including studio support, post editing systems, field production support and transmission of live/taped events & programs • Have expert knowledge regarding equipment, technology, and systems and be able to step in an assist in emergency situations • Oversight and maintenance of all station physical assets including buildings and grounds • Oversight of all broadcast and IT systems • Understanding and compliance of EAS standards and practices • Setup remote broadcasts on location • Perform other tasks as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

Experience in television broadcast engineering is required. Management experience is a plus. Must possess good interpersonal communications skills, both oral and written, and be fully computer literate. Comprehensive knowledge of core broadcast systems, on-air automation, television studio equipment, IOT transmitters as well knowledge of IT networks, computer maintenance and repair. Must be familiar with FCC rules and broadcast standards and with network routing and IP addressing. Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks based on station needs. Ability to lift and carry up to 75 pounds, with occasional work on ladders. Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license in good standing. Be available “on call” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency engineering problems. Work in cooperation with all departments to achieve technical excellence and station profitability. Come join our dynamic team, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now"

Additional Info:

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.