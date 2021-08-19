CREATIVE SERVICES PRODUCER – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

Are you friendly and love creative work in a fast-paced, state-of-the-art environment? KTTC is looking for a full-time Creative Services Producer that will approach the job with enthusiasm, pride and a sense of teamwork.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Successful applicant will demonstrate strong communication skills to interact with staff, clients, and the public. We need a talented writer, shooter, and editor – someone eager to learn! Someone to take part in community events and station appearances to grow the brand and image. Must have a positive attitude and be organized, creative, and a team player. Should be able to multi-task like crazy and meet deadlines.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Experienced user in Adobe Creative Suite including but not limited to: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, & After Effects as well as non-linear editing software.

• Ability to produce station and client commercials from concept to completion, including writing scripts, shooting, editing, and production of graphics • A strong background in design, motion graphics, and News Image production is a plus • Ability to work with the Creative Services Team and collaborate on various projects and assist with other duties as assigned Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now", we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.