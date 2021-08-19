Does It Work: Windmill Melon Dicer

This week's product is a kitchen gadget that says it is your best solution to eating melons and will cost you less than 10 bucks. This is the Windmill Melon Dicer.

It has a little windmill on it that is made of plastic, which made me a little skeptical of how well it will be able to cut through the fruit. The windmill will supposedly slice into the melon and dice it into cubes when pushed through the fruit.

There weren't any directions on the box, so I started off by slicing my watermelon into quarters and then gave the dicer a go by pushing it across the top of the melon.

With only a little force, the windmill easily sliced through the melon and cut it into uniformly diced pieces. My watermelon was quite ripe which probably made it easier for the dicer to move through it, but I expect it would only take a little more force to use it on a firmer melon.



After cutting a few more rows of watermelon, I was thoroughly impressed! This clearly exceeded my expectations and easily diced up my watermelon into even slices.

Windmill Melon Dicer, you pass the Does It Work test.

