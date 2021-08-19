Elder disputes showing gun to ex-fiancee in heated argument

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leading Republican candidate is California’s recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is denying that he brandished a gun during a heated domestic argument with his former fiancee. Talk radio host Larry Elder says “I have never brandished a gun at anyone.” Alexandra Datig worked on Elder’s show when they were engaged and they lived together. In documents provided to The Associated Press, Datig described an emotionally abusive 18-month relationship with Elder. She said she never reported the gun incident to police and moved out after they agreed on a financial settlement. Elder is among 46 candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot.