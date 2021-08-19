Emergency City Council vote over Mayor’s mask mandate Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council will vote at an emergency meeting on Thursday on whether or not Mayor Kim Norton's mask mandate will be extended past Friday.

Mayor Norton signed a 3-day order requiring masks in spaces with children and medically vulnerable in the City of Rochester on Tuesday.

This order ends on Friday at 10:15 a.m. unless the City Council decides otherwise.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to go from 3:30 to 5 p.m., but City Council Member Molly Dennis said she expects it to go beyond that time.

The mask mandate needs four 'Yes' votes to get extended. If that happens, the City Council will then have to decide on how long to extend it for.

Individuals may attend the meeting in person at the Government Center where masks are required and space is limited.

KTTC will have live updates of the meeting. The city has also provided a Zoom link for the meeting.

