Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Four former top staffers from the Republican Party of Minnesota have accused embattled Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan of running a "morally bankrupt" operation that's rife with verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment.

All four formerly served as executive director of the state party organization under Carnahan.

They issued an open letter calling on her to resign or be removed when the state party's Executive Committee meets Thursday night.

Carnahan has been under fire over the indictment of a major donor and a college GOP chapter leader on sex-trafficking charges, which reopened old disputes and spawned new ones over Carnahan's leadership.