Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Officials say two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to a declare a two-day shutdown in protest. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has threatened disaster response efforts. One of the doctors seized in Port-au-Prince was among the country’s few orthopedic surgeons. They are desperately needed for quake victims with broken limbs. On Tuesday, an obstetrician en route to perform an emergency cesarean delivery was kidnapped, and officials say the delay in treatment for his patient led to her death and that of her child.