IT ENGINEER – KTTC

Job Description/Summary:

The IT Engineer will work closely with the Chief Engineer, as well as the other Department Heads at KTTC. The IT Engineer will also work closely with Gray’s information technology department.

• Design, Maintain and Install Computer systems and networks • Work with engineers to implement and maintain “crossover” computer systems to Audio/Video Systems • Maintain equipment and support users for On Air and Live Production automation systems • Responsible for keeping software licensing up to date and installed on systems • Design implement and Maintain computer / network security policies

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Assist engineering in their everyday duties as a broadcast facility • Maintain Video Servers and editing systems • Work flexible hours when needed • Point of contact for corporate IT • Provide assistance as needed for remote broadcasts • Help maintain corporate trouble ticket system as required to support all Departments, including News, Production, Control Room and Sales team members.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILL & ABILITY:

• Advanced IT knowledge and understanding of VM systems

• Knowledge of the inner workings of a broadcast facility

• Able to troubleshoot computers to board level

• Management of Windows active directory network

• Ability to work under high stress situations

• Ability to lift 50 lbs

Qualifications/Requirements:

EDUCATION OR FORMAL TRAINING:

• Associates Degree in Electronics or Computer Science or higher

EXPERIENCE:

• 2 years experience with Windows operating systems, e-mail systems, FTP Servers, TCP/IP networking

• Knowledge of Broadcast A/V equipment combined with serial and IP communication and control. Interested applicants can go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now", we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.