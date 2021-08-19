Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Goghs is held in Dubai

ROME (AP) — Italian police say one of the country’s most wanted men, an alleged top drug trafficker suspected of having bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market, has been arrested in Dubai. Naples-based police said on Thursday that Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Camorra organized crime syndicate, was arrested on Aug. 4. Imperiale, 46, is being held in the United Arab Emirates while Italy’s justice ministry completes extradition procedures. He’s wanted in Italy for alleged international drug trafficking and money laundering. In 2016, two Van Gogh works, stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum, were found stashed in a farmhouse on property owned by Imperiale in the Naples-area town of his birth.