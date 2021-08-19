Kasson-Mantorville Football Building a Powerhouse Program

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - They're building something pretty good over at Kasson-Mantorville. Year after the year the football program has gotten better. A 5-1 finish last season capped with a Section 1-4A championship win over rival Byron.



This year KM returns starting QB Matt Donovan and his running mate Anthony Moe-Tucker to drive their triple option offense.



The Komets have shaped themselves as a force to be reckoned with and as Head Coach Joel Swanson says its all based on players buying into the teams culture.

"I think overall, we're not the biggest, our lineman aren't the biggest, but they're athletic and they understand the game. They've learned to communicate with one another and when you get that on all three levels like on defense, up front, backers they're all on the same page so to speak. The same things true for our offense, by guys going out the whole time that all makes a difference," Swanson said.

"We're starting to be really good on both sides of the ball now and we're a team that nobody wants to play. I mean we're tough and teams hate going against us and getting hit in the mouth every play. I mean we really like to go out there and we have fun so I think teams really don't like to plan for us," Matthew Donovan, Kasson-Mantorville quarterback said.