KTTC wins six Society of Professional Journalists awards

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- KTTC is honored to have received six first place awards in this year's Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

SPJ is the oldest and largest organization of journalists in the U.S. and was founded in 1909. It is dedicated to making the business of journalism easier and sharing important information most relevant to today's journalists.

SPJ recently announced the winners of its 2021 Page One Awards with all entries published or broadcast from 2020, a year full of breaking news and headlines.

Here is the list of awards and links to the entries:

Category: Spot/Breaking News; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: George Floyd death, protests & riots

Category: Hard News Report; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: Remembering Jodi: 25 years later, friends remember missing morning anchor

Category: Feature; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: Kids with Courage

Category: Special Project/In-depth Series; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: Kids with Courage

Category: Newscast; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: KTTC News at 6: June 3, 2020

Category: Sports News Coverage; Placement: First Place; Entry Title: Mark Poulose Sports Reporting

KTTC is dedicated to covering important news and events in the community and delivering information to you first.

It is very rewarding to be acknowledged for our hard work this past year, but it is not about the awards we get - it is about you, our viewers, our most important judges.