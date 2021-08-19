MASTER CONTROL OPERATOR (P/T) – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC, the NBC affiliate in Rochester, MN, has an exciting opportunity to work behind the scenes in the television industry as a Master Control Operator.

Oversee the proper broadcasting of over the air broadcast channels.

Your responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

1. Keep accurate transmitter and program logs.

2. Switch breaks and programming for over the air broadcast channels.

3. Check next days logs for missing material.

4. Dub commercials, promos and PSA's for air.

5. Check quality of program feeds prior to air time.

6. Segment syndicated programming

7. Record satellite program feeds

8. And other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ Good mathematical, computer and internet skills are necessary. High School diploma, 20/20 vision (or correctable equivalent). Must be able to work over nights and weekends and to pass a pre-employment drug screening.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now"

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.