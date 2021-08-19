Minnesota GOP Chairwoman negotiating severance package ahead of Executive Board meeting

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Thursday's Executive Board meeting started at 6:30 p.m. A GOP board member confirms Jennifer Carnahan is negotiating a severance package with the board before they can vote her out of her position. This comes after Carnahan's acquaintance, Anton Lazzaro was indicted on sex-trafficking charges. As of right now, six of 15 Minnesota GOP Executive Committee members officially called for her removal.

Of the GOP board members we spoke with, they say this pay-out is not likely to happen as it too will need a majority vote.

"Even if she survives tonight, I'm sure the first thing that will happen tomorrow is whatever group, and I think that there is more than one actually, that has come together to get signatures and get names on a list, there will be a call from State Central Committee Meeting within the next couple of weeks and then you know she'll have to face a vote there as well," said Minnesota Republican Party Secretary David Pascoe.

If the executive board is able to remove Carnahan on Thursday, they will have 45 days to call a State Central Committee Meeting for the election of a new chair. Minnesota Republican Party Secretary David Pascoe says the board conversations are less about her possible involvement with Lazzaro.

"Honestly I don't think anyone on the board believes that she had knowledge of the things that Tony Lazzaro is alleged to have done. They were close, they were friends, but I don't think she would have necessarily have known about that. It's these other harassment claims that have come forward and just some total of all of this together shows that there's a real inability for her to remain as the Party Chair," stated Pascoe.

Republican lawmakers and leaders continue to express their opinions regarding the allegations against Carnahan.

"I believe personally that Jennifer Carnahan should resign, however, she is just the symptom of a problem, of a root problem, of when people are using power and greed to help them get to the next position or whatever we lose sight of what we're really intending to be doing," said Representative Patricia Mueller.

"I mean it's just all terribly unfortunate for the party there's no question about that but whether she should resign again I don't know her well, but I don't, I'm going to believe she had nothing to do with this in terms of certainly knowledge or involvement with this Lazzaro person," stated Senator David Senjem.

Removal of Carnahan requires support from 10 of the 15 Executive Board members. We will have continuing coverage on the meeting.