Minnesota State Fair scholarship recipients announced

Minnesota State Fair scholarship recipients announcedNew
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair announced their 2021 youth scholarship recipients on Thursday.
Four out of the twenty recipients are from the Rochester area.
- Lafe Aarsvold of Altura
- Isabelle Patterson of Kenyon
- Hayden Poquette of Wanamingo
- Anna Ridenour of Dodge Center
The State Fair has been awarding 20 worthy recipients per year a $1000 scholarship since 1994 and since then they have awarded nearly $500,000.
The scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and are made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2020-21.
Here are all 20 recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship:
- Lafe Aarsvold of Altura
- Kelsey Biel of Harmony
- Anakin Bosek of Garfield
- McKayla Carlson-Hughes of Stanchfield
- Maxwell Ehrich of Elmore
- Abby Foss of Cambridge
- Wyatt Halvorson of Goodridge
- Ryan Hegland of Northfield
- Lily Krona of Bemidji
- Jordan Mueller of Arlington
- Megan Olson of Hastings
- Mikayla Opatz of Springfield
- Issabella O'Rourke of Wells
- Isabelle Patterson of Kenyon
- Hayden Poquette of Wanamingo
- Sophia Portner of Sleepy Eye
- Megan Ratka of Cold Spring
- Anna Ridenour of Dodge Center
- Bryce Skiba of North Branch
- Haley Van Nurden of Sunburg