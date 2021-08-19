Minnesota State Fair scholarship recipients announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair announced their 2021 youth scholarship recipients on Thursday.

Four out of the twenty recipients are from the Rochester area.

Lafe Aarsvold of Altura

Isabelle Patterson of Kenyon

Hayden Poquette of Wanamingo

Anna Ridenour of Dodge Center

The State Fair has been awarding 20 worthy recipients per year a $1000 scholarship since 1994 and since then they have awarded nearly $500,000.

The scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and are made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2020-21.

Here are all 20 recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship: