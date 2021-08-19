Skip to Content

Minnesota State Fair scholarship recipients announced

New
3:10 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories
Minnesota State Fair logo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair announced their 2021 youth scholarship recipients on Thursday.

Four out of the twenty recipients are from the Rochester area.

  • Lafe Aarsvold of Altura
  • Isabelle Patterson of Kenyon
  • Hayden Poquette of Wanamingo
  • Anna Ridenour of Dodge Center

The State Fair has been awarding 20 worthy recipients per year a $1000 scholarship since 1994 and since then they have awarded nearly $500,000.

The scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and are made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2020-21.

Here are all 20 recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship:

  • Lafe Aarsvold of Altura
  • Kelsey Biel of Harmony
  • Anakin Bosek of Garfield
  • McKayla Carlson-Hughes of Stanchfield
  • Maxwell Ehrich of Elmore
  • Abby Foss of Cambridge
  • Wyatt Halvorson of Goodridge
  • Ryan Hegland of Northfield
  • Lily Krona of Bemidji
  • Jordan Mueller of Arlington
  • Megan Olson of Hastings
  • Mikayla Opatz of Springfield
  • Issabella O'Rourke of Wells
  • Isabelle Patterson of Kenyon
  • Hayden Poquette of Wanamingo
  • Sophia Portner of Sleepy Eye
  • Megan Ratka of Cold Spring
  • Anna Ridenour of Dodge Center
  • Bryce Skiba of North Branch
  • Haley Van Nurden of Sunburg

Miranda Johnson

More Stories

Skip to content