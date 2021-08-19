MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC Television, Inc. is southeastern Minnesota’s #1 television station and has an immediate opening for a passionate Multimedia Journalist to join its award-winning team. KTTC News is committed to strong journalism and community service and is #1 in southeastern Minnesota, a beautiful part of the country recognized again and again for its incredible quality of life. It’s a good place to work and a good place to live.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

We want a creative storyteller who will fight for the lead story and showcase his or her work on multiple platforms every day, including television, web, mobile and social media. The ideal candidate must have a strong desire for news, with the ability to handle breaking news and live shots with confidence and ease.

Qualifications/Requirements:

This is the perfect job for an ambitious, aggressive, curious and motivated journalist. This is not a job for someone who expects “down time.” The successful candidate will have proven skills to develop sources, work a beat, and have solid writing and editing skills. We are looking for an individual with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism or other related field and a proven track record of working toward this career through internships and other newsroom experience. Come join our dynamic team, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now."



Education

Preferred: Bachelors or better

Licenses & Certifications

Required: Drivers License

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.