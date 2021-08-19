Owatonna man pleads guilty to murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Owatonna man has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder of a man outside of a Minneapolis Mall back in March.

27-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to killing the man on Wednesday in Hennepin County Court.

The deadly shooting happened just outside of the Village Market building.

Surveillance video shows Musse getting into an argument with the victim inside the mall and then start fighting outside. Musse allegedly shot the victim several times with a handgun even after the victim fell to the ground.

Musse turned himself in later that day and investigators say he confirmed he was the shooter.

Musse sentencing is set for November 1st at 11 a.m.