Police: Bicyclist fatally hit by pickup truck in Clear Lake

10:27 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in north-central Iowa. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a 94-year-old woman driving the pickup truck southbound on a city street hit the 58-year-old bicyclist, who was also southbound. The cyclist was taken to a Mason City hospital and pronounced dead. No charges in the case were immediately announced. Police have not yet released the name of the person killed.

Associated Press

