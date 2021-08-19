Rain from tropical storm remnants closes roads in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The remnants of tropical storm Fred have closed roads and flooded basements in parts of upstate New York, and forecasters warn more flooding is possible. As much as 4 inches of rain fell early Thursday in parts of western and central New York and swelled creeks and rivers. About 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose. Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday after closing highways and cutting power to thousands in the South.