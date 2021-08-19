Residents in northwest Rochester respond to newly revealed plans for pathway through neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Living in a home on Dogwood Ct. Northwest, Normal Wahl is one of many frustrated residents, left in the dark about a new walkway being built in his own backyard.

"They want to put a 10-foot asphalt path, which starts on 55th going all the way to Overland and dropping off at Overland Elementary School," said Wahl, the secretary of the Crimson Ridge 2 Association.

"Nothing was disclosed to us in the buying of these homes. Nothing was disclosed to people who are going to be assessed money to help pay for this trail," said Wahl.

The project is set to cost $328,000, $138,500 of which is being levied against homeowners.

"Single family homes on the West side of the pond, people who are just starting out in some town homes," said Wahl. "[Many] up there, who are going to find 600 dollars a very large bill to pay."

City Councilmember Nick Campion for ward 3 supports the project:

"It's pretty important to this community to ensure that we continue to get these paths that allow for connectivity," said Campion.

But understands the residents' concerns.

"If it was misrepresented to them, what the backyard was gonna be, that's really critical. From the city's standpoint, we've been pretty forthright with how that area is planned," said Campion.

Wahl is skeptical the path will have much use.

"We just don't see that there is a large group of people that are going to be able to use this trail in the way they believe, especially since there are other trails that connect 55th to Overland," said Wahl.

But pathways remain an important aspect of Rochester's infrastructure.

"We also have to see it kind of in light of a broader community need for these paths. and this connectivity," said Campion.