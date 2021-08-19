Showers and storms likely late Friday; Cooler weekend ahead

We're tracking a cold front that will move across the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along this boundary Friday afternoon in eastern S. Dakota and W. Minnesota. The line of storms is expected to race across Minnesota overnight Friday into Saturday. Our severe weather threat continues to be isolated because storms could be weakening as they move east of I-35.

Mostly sunny and muggy conditions are likely Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s with heat index values reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thunderstorm chances are likely after 9 p.m through the overnight hours. The main threats were tracking are strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Right now, the tornado threat looks to be west of I-35.

Rainfall amounts area-wide will be around 0.10-0.50". Some isolated areas could reach above 0.50" especially along and west of I-35.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s for highs Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to the lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front is expected to move through Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring another rain chance and cooler temperatures late next week.

Nick