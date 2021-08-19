Stewartville Football Looks to Bounce Back from 2-4 season

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - Last year was a bit of speedbump for Stewartville Football. After going 8-1 in the 19-20 season, 2-4 was less than ideal last year. Head Coach Garrett Mueller calls it growing pains as the Tigers started players with little to no varsity snaps.



Now Mueller and his staff hope to bounce back in this full season. They'll do it though without the services of 3 year-starting QB Will Tschetter.



However, with running back Alex Wood taking on a larger role, a quarterback in Eli Klavetter that's been working hard for this moment and players coming back with experience Muller feels this team can be ready week 1.

"We're gonna be tough, physical, smart group that's going to go make plays and compete regardless, start to finish in a football game. Hopefully have a lot of success," Mueller said.

"The things is, we got everything. Our skill positions are loaded everywhere, running back, wide receiver, Eli's going to be great at Quarterback. We got a lot of guys who can catch the ball and run. The most important thing is we've got that solid unit where its like we don't have a weakness anywhere," Wood said.