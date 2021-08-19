Teen arrested after knife attack in southern Swedish school

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder after a school employee was seriously wounded in a knife attack in southern Sweden. The incident happened in Eslov, northeast of Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city. The motive for Thursday’s attack is unclear, a police spokeswoman said. A police officer fired a weapon during the arrest. The 45-year-old male victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The Skanska Dagbladet newspaper said the attacker carried a long knife, wore a skeleton mask, a helmet and what looked like a bulletproof vest. Police declined to comment.