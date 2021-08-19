Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton West 14, Manitowoc Lincoln 12
Auburndale 48, Menominee Indian 0
Augusta 28, Pittsville 0
Bangor 30, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Bay Port 26, Middleton 14
Cashton 19, Ithaca 14
Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0
Coleman 38, Peshtigo 12
D.C. Everest 42, Green Bay Preble 20
Greendale 17, Badger 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Kewaskum 38, West Bend West 16
La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0
Lourdes Academy 52, North Fond du Lac 18
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24, Milw. Bay View 8
Muskego 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Saint Francis 27, Pius XI Catholic 20
Union Grove 35, Racine Lutheran 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/